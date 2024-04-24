Pop Sensation Billie Eilish: I’ve Been in Love With Girls My Whole Life, Recently Realized ‘I Wanted My Face in a Vagina’

Grammy award-winning pop star Billie Eilish admitted in a recent interview that she has “been in love” with women her entire life. The comment comes a few months after the singer inadvertently “came out” in a separate interview.

“I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life,” Eilish said in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

After being asked about her new song, “Lunch,” which includes the lyrics, “I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough I could buy her so much stuff / It’s a craving, not a crush,” Eilish said, “That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real.”

“I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after,” the singer explained. “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realized I wanted my face in a vagina.”

“I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years,” Eilish asserted. “It’s really frustrating to me that it came up.”

The “Ocean Eyes” singer first discussed her sexual orientation in December, telling Variety, “I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” adding, “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

After that, the magazine caught up with Eilish again during a red carpet event, where Variety contributor Tiana DeNicola asked the singer if she had intended to “come out” during her previous interview, and asked her to confirm it right then and there during the live interview.

“Did you mean to come out?” DeNicola asked, to which Eilish replied, “No, I didn’t, but I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’ I just didn’t realize people didn’t know.”

DeNicola then suggested, “We need to get to a point where you don’t even have to come out,” to which Eilish replied by saying that she doesn’t “believe” in coming out.

“I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops,” the “Happier Than Ever” singer said.

After the red carpet interview, Eilish lashed out at Variety on Instagram, saying she felt that she was “outed” by the magazine.

“Thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” she wrote. “I like boys and I like girls, leave me alone about it, please literally who cares.”

But Eilish apparently decided to be more candid about the topic during her recent interview with Rolling Stone, but admitted that if she had the chance to do the red carpet Variety interview all over again, she wouldn’t have answered the question.

“The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it,” she said. “Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place.”

“Dude, I’ve known people that don’t know their sexuality, or feel comfortable with it, until they’re in their forties, fifties, sixties,” Eilish added. “It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

