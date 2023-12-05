Pop Star Billie Eilish Blasts ‘Variety’ for ‘Outing’ Her as ‘LGBTQ+’

Grammy Awards-winner Billie Eilish is lashing out after an interview she did with Variety and she now feels that the magazine “outed” her as LGBTQ+ without her consent.

At issue is a video interview conducted on Sunday by Variety contributor Tiana DeNicola on the red carpet at the magazine’s Hitmakers event. At one point in the interview, DeNicola asked the singer if she had intended to “come out” during her recent magazine interview and asked her to confirm it right then and there during the live interview.

Eillish said she didn’t intend to make any such statement, but then added that she thought her sexuality was “obvious.”

“No, I didn’t,” Eilish told DeNicola. “But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

“But I saw the article,” Eillish continued, “and I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today.’ OK cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know… I am for the girls.”

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023

But now it seems that the singer is blaming Variety for outing her without her permission.

After the red carpet on Sunday, Eillish took to her Instagram and posted a photo of her view at her knees while on the toilet and added, “thanks Variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters. I like boys and girls, leave me alone about it please. Literally who cares? Stream ‘What Was I Made For?'”

Neither Variety nor DeNicola have commented on Eillish’s accusations. But it is an uncomfortable situation, regardless.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer has been the subject of wagging tongues for years over her boyish way of dressing, but in May she glammed up in a super feminine way for this year’s Met Gala and still found herself the object of barbs from “women-hating” critics who did not like her turn against type.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did and constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” Ellish said to the attackers on her social media.

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout,” she wrote.

Eilish called these people “true idiots” and “bozos” who need to “let women rest.”

In a subsequent story, Eilish said women can be “multifaceted” and “interested in multiple things.

She also called her critics “women hating ass weirdos.”

Eillish also obliquely spoke about her sexuality in 2021 when she lamented that pornography “destroyed her brain.”

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” Eilish told shock jock Howard Stern in Dec. of 2021. “I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11.”

“I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn,” she added.

