Jimmy Fallon Torches Biden Debate Announcement: He Wants CNN Because It Has No Audience

Comedian Jimmy Fallon took a torch to President Joe Biden’s announcement of the upcoming presidential debate set for next month, joking that Biden wants to debate on CNN because the network has no audience.

Jimmy Fallon roasted Biden on Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s The Tonight Show.

“Biden and Trump will meet June 27 on CNN, and one of Biden’s debate conditions was not having an audience. So that explains why it’s on CNN,” the comedian said.

CNN consistently trails a distant third behind Fox News and MSNBC. The ratings-challenged network has struggled for years to boost its ratings, but continues to lag far behind despite a seemingly endless reshuffling of on-air talent.

Watch below:

NEW: Late night host Jimmy Fallon trolls Biden for being a mumbling mess during his debate announcement, says Biden wants the debate on CNN because they have no audience. “One of Biden's debate conditions was not having an audience… So that explains why it's on CNN.” “Another… pic.twitter.com/kCwKVeT22p — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 16, 2024

Fallon continued: “Another condition from Biden is that he wants microphones that automatically cut off when a candidate hits their time limit.”

He joked that former President Donald Trump will probably try to use Biden’s microphone when his gets cut off.

Fallon then took another jab at Biden.

“Yup — microphones that automatically cut off. Biden got the idea after his last press conference when his staff was like, We need a microphone that automatically cuts off.”

As Breitbart News reported, 81-year-old Biden has demanded a ban on all audiences at any future debate — a seeming attempt to avoid anti-Israel protestors who might cause Biden major embarrassment on live TV.

