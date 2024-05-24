Joe Biden Gets Widespread Boos, Trump Cheered During Dave Chappelle Abu Dhabi Comedy Show

American comedian Dave Chappelle touched on the upcoming 2024 presidential election during a show Thursday in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

AP reports Chappelle’s mention of President Joe Biden — who has promised “ironclad” support for Israel — drew widespread boos throughout the packed Abu Dhabi arena.

Meanwhile likely GOP candidate Donald Trump drew scattered cheers, according to the outlet.

Chappelle, as other artists did during the performance, told some racy jokes and swore.

But they largely avoided discussing local politics — though Chappelle did reportedly make a sly joke about the UAE’s widespread surveillance network and another deadpanning about “how difficult it is to be gay” in the country as homosexuality is illegal.

But he also came out on stage with a falcon on his arm — a symbol for the UAE.

Chappelle, 50, won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019. He performed at the Abu Dhabi Comedy Week.