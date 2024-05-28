Jerry Seinfeld Tears up About Visiting Israel After October 7: ‘The Most Powerful Experience of My Life’

Jerry Seinfeld has used an interview to open up about his visit to Israel last year in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack.

In an exchange with journalist Bari Weiss he said the time there was a profound event and the “most powerful experience of my life.” When pushed for a further explanation, the actor just said, “well… you know” as to why it moved him so profoundly.

Asked if he was thinking of anyone in particular, he shook his head but remained silent as he looked ready to cry.

.@JerrySeinfeld on visiting Israel after October 7: “The most powerful experience of my life.” Listen to his full, wide-ranging conversation with @BariWeiss now: https://t.co/W5Y0aqEj75 pic.twitter.com/EoOZ1d72O4 — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) May 28, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Seinfeld landed in Israel early in December for a visit to show support both for the country in its battle against Hamas terrorists and those families who hd suffered at the hands of the terrorist group.

The Jewish comedian and actor had his wife and children with him on the visit.

The Jerusalem Post reported Seinfeld joins actor Michael Rapaport, actress Debra Messing, and producer Scooter Braun in making the journey.

Seinfeld was quick to act immediately after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, declaring his support for Israel and its people while acknowledging his “heart was breaking.”

The actor met with families of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip as well as with hostages recently released from captivity during his stay.