Jerry Seinfeld Visits Israel in Show of Support, Meets Suffering Families

Jerry Seinfeld landed in Israel early Monday for a visit to show support both for the country in its battle against Hamas and those families who have suffered at the hands of the terrorist group.

The Jewish comedian and actor has his wife and children with him on the visit.

The Jerusalem Post reports Seinfeld joins actor Michael Rapaport, actress Debra Messing, and producer Scooter Braun in making the journey.

The outlet details Seinfeld was quick to act immediately after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, declaring his support for Israel and its people.

He posted a message of support on his Instagram account, which has 1.3 million followers, to declare on Oct. 10:

I lived and worked on a kibbutz in Israel when I was 16, and I have loved our Jewish homeland ever since. My heart is breaking from these attacks and atrocities. But we are also very strong people in our hearts and minds. We believe in justice, freedom, and equality. We survive and flourish no matter what. I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people.

The message was posted with a photo of a woman draped in an Israeli flag with the slogan: “I stand with Israel,” taken from the Israeli advocacy organization, Stand With Us.

Channel 13 TV reported that Seinfeld met late Monday with families of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip as well as with hostages recently released from captivity.

The report said the meeting lasted two hours longer than scheduled, and Seinfeld was “sensitive” and “caring.”

Channel 13 did not elaborate on which former hostages and families Seinfeld met.

The channel said the Jewish-American entertainer planned to visit the southern border region and possibly meet with Israeli soldiers.