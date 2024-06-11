Jon Stewart Skewers Corporations for Pandering, Exploiting Gays During Pride Month

Comedian Jon Stewart gave voice to the growing number of Americans on both sides of the political divide who have become fed up with corporate pandering during Pride Month.

On Monday’s episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Jon Stewart skewered corporate virtue signaling as just a cynical marketing ploy.

“Pride month is of course that time of year when corporations get together and financially exploit the decades-long struggle of gay people for acceptance and equality,” he said, then joking: “‘Hey, remember when you were fired from that bank job after you were outed? Well, Burger King does, with a burger that has two bottom buns!'”

As Stewart noted, Burger King actually did have a Pride-themed promotion featuring two bottom buns or two top buns.

Watch below:

Jon Stewart asks why corporations pretend to have morals when we all know the only thing they value is money. Watch the full segment on YouTube: https://t.co/UVNkKjqZng pic.twitter.com/dwcm2UaMmT — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 11, 2024

He continued: “Scarred by conversion therapy? Skittles is releasing a colorless version of Skittles! Apparently, not wanting to confuse gay people with competing rainbows.”

Stewart then mocked Oreos for its commercial featuring a lesbian couple who wins over a conservative dad, and Target for its Pride apparel line.

“What the fuck?” the comedian said.

Stewart concluded by comparing corporations to the protagonist of American Psycho.

“Let’s stop pretending that a corporation can even be woke, or unwoke, or patriotic, or unpatriotic. Let’s just let corporations live their truth — as the profit-seeking, Patrick Batemen psychopaths they are.”

This year’s Pride Month kicked off with an intersectional nightmare.

As Breitbart News reported, a throng of anti-Israel protesters blocked an LGBTQ pride parade on the streets of Philadelphia earlier this month, with the two groups clashing vehemently, with the anti-Israel faction shouting, “No pride in genocide.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com