Anti-Israel Protesters Block LGBTQ Pride Parade in Philadelphia

A cadre of anti-Israel protesters blocked an LGBTQ pride parade on the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday, halting the procession.

The protesters were heard chanting a variety of anti-Israel slogans that have been said at protests around the country. They could be heard shouting, “Palestine will live forever! From the sea to the river!” and “No pride in genocide.” Video captured the moment:

Pro-"Palestine" thugs blocking the way for the Philadelphia Pride Parade It's like some kind of intersectional civil war pic.twitter.com/vYOwjtHk8j — Nioh Berg ♛ ✡︎ אסתר (@NiohBerg) June 2, 2024

According to the New York Post, the blockade happened “at the intersection of 11th Street and Locust Street after the Philly Pride March and Festival kicked off around 10:30 a.m. at Washington Square and headed to the city’s Gayborhood section.”

“Others wore Palestinian-style Kufiya scarves around their heads, and one protester could be seen holding a white sheet stuffed to look like a deceased child wrapped in a shroud,” the outlet added.

The protest highlights a growing tension between segments of the Democrat Party base who believe that anti-Israel protests should take precedent over other causes like LGBTQ activism.

