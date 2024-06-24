Video: Billionaire Taylor Swift Called Out as Phony After Leading Crowd in ‘F**k the Patriarchy’ Lyric Chant

Billionaire Taylor Swift has been going viral for months as social media videos show the pop sensation leading sold out crowds at her Eras tour singing the “fuck the patriarchy” lyric from her song “All Too Well.” Now, Swift is being called out by critics as a phony.

The controversy reemerged Sunday night at Wembley Stadium in London, England, with some in the crowd left wondering how she could be so quick to degrade men and a “patriarchy” that has helped her prosper on a global scale and see her fly by private jet from gig to gig even as she claimed to speak out against critics and their own indulgences.

The song All Too Well, which features on her fourth studio album, Red, contains the lyric: ‘”You taught me ’bout your past, thinkin’ your future was me/And you were tossing me the car keys, ‘f**k the patriarchy’ keychain on the ground.”

The Daily Mail reports while the track is a popular fixture in her live sets, the 34-year-old drew a mixed response after encouraging 88,000 predominantly female fans at Wembley to scream its final line in a defiant act of apparent rebellion.

Many critics used a clip from her show in Liverpool to highlight their critiques.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, one less than impressed onlooker of their dismay after noting it was probably men who built the set to enable her social critique.

Taylor Swift’s career would not be possible without all of the men who build those giant sets, drive them in semi trucks cross-country for her tours, light & sound engineers, etc. The world that makes her success possible was invented, built, and is maintained by men. https://t.co/2PUvuCsi5q — Rachel Wilson (@Rach4Patriarchy) June 23, 2024

Another queried how somebody why had financially benefitted from the backing of both sexes could be so bold:

taylor swift got her audience of 88k fans to scream “F*** THE PATRIARCHY” at her concert yesterday … lady, you are a billionaire. get your head checkedpic.twitter.com/hJc0cl1Fmi — mary morgan (@maryarchived) June 23, 2024

Others were quick to follow:

Taylor Swift sings “F the patriarchy” and gets a bunch of impressionable young women to sing along with her, demonstrating she’s a complete imbecile, knows nothing about how functioning societies are built, and shouldn’t be influencing your children. pic.twitter.com/KYp3frbXhB — T.J. Moe (@TJMoe28) June 23, 2024

Taylor Swift is worth over $1 billion yet criticizes the system that allowed this success. “F*ck the patriarchy!” says TayTay. Hypocrite!pic.twitter.com/qBF4SAINZg — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2024

So it went with another saying: “i’ve seen plenty of cute videos of dads who bring their daughters to taylor swift concerts – they’re bonding, i get that. but after seeing this idk man.” [sic]

“I love when pampered and privileged billionaires try to pretend they’re one of us and not part of the establishment. It’s so cute,” offered a third.

While a fourth joked: “Very few people have benefited from the nonexistent patriarchy quite as much as Taylor Swift.”

“The irony is so thick, it’s like trying to swim through a vat of molasses with a blindfold on,” wrote yet another