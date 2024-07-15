Hollywood Celebrities Freak over Dismissal of Trump Documents Case: ‘We Are Officially a Banana Republic’

Self-awareness was in short supply Monday as left-wing Hollywood celebrities freaked out over a federal court’s decision to dismiss the “documents” case against former President Donald Trump, with various stars claiming the ruling represented the politicization of the judicial system.

Absent from their vitriol was any mention of how the Biden administration has weaponized the judiciary against former President Donald Trump in an apparent attempt to hurt his chances of winning back the White House in November. Many of the same celebrities have cheered the recent lawfare indictments against Trump, with some wishing to see him end up behind bars.

On Monday, the stars were in no mood for self-reflection as they decried the Florida federal court’s ruling that throws out Biden administration appointee Jack Smith’s case against the 45th president.

“We’re seeing the beginning of the end of the Rule of Law in America,” Rob Reiner wrote, with no hint of irony.

“We are now officially a Banana Republic,” HBO’s The Wire actor Wendell Pierce wrote, noting that the judge who dismissed the case was a Trump appointee.

“When you appoint the judges, you get away with the crimes,” CBS’ Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer noted.

As Breitbart News reported, Judge Aileen Cannon threw out the prosecution of former President Donald Trump on Monday in the “documents” case because she ruled that Special Counsel Jack Smith had not been appointed in a constitutional or lawful manner.

Cannon ruled that Smith, who was not confirmed by the U.S. Senate and was not a U.S. Attorney when appointed, could not lawfully bring the indictment against Trump in federal court.

Trump has long argued that as president, he had complete authority to declassify the documents kept at his home in Mar-a-Lago that were at the center of the case, and that therefore they were not “stolen” as the news media have repeatedly claimed.

The ruling represents a major victory for the presumptive GOP presidential nominee on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Hollywood stars melted down in virtual unison following the decision.

Rob Reiner led the parade, invoking the “rule of law in America.”

With Judge Cannon’s dismissal of the Trump stolen documents case, we’re seeing the beginning of the end of the Rule of Law in America. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 15, 2024

Comedienne Kathy Griffin used the ruling to insult the country’s founding fathers.

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 3 hopeful Bette Midler also bemoaned the ruling.

Like a slow moving train wreck, brick by brick they are dismantling these United States. What they don’t realize is what a horrible world they will get when they get what they think they want. https://t.co/KV2SsCp9TR — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 15, 2024

Horror novelist Stephen King was all doom and gloom.

I fear for my country. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 15, 2024

HBO’s The Wire star Wendell Pierce declared that the country is “now officially a Banana Republic.”

We are now officially a Banana Republic. Appoint judges that will do the authoritarian bidding. A Trump appointee throws out the documents case on the first day of the GOP convention. The Trump Supreme Court gives him immunity destroying the insurrection case against him after… — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 15, 2024

CBS’s Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer also played the politicization card.

When you appoint the judges, you get away with the crimes. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) July 15, 2024

Mia Farrow called the ruling a “jaw dropper.”

Jaw dropper.

Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the entire Trump classified documents case. She claims the case should be thrown out because the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violates the Constitution. Her decision is sure to be appealed. https://t.co/Xm8xmNULy0 — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸💙 (@MiaFarrow) July 15, 2024

Netflix’s Grace and Frankie actor Ethan Embry predicted Judge Cannon will be named Attorney General.

Say hello to Attorney General Cannon. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) July 15, 2024

Splash and Kill Bill actress Daryl Hannah prayed for an appeals court to overturn the decision.

The stupid doesn’t seem to stop

🙏🏽 11th circuit make it stop https://t.co/VlwcHjiAc0 — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) July 15, 2024

Comedian DL Hughley was less than amused by the ruling

