‘The West Wing’ Creator Aaron Sorkin Endorses Kamala Harris Moments After Endorsing Mitt Romney

Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, The Social Network) endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris just moments after penning a lengthy op-ed advising Biden to drop out so Democrats can nominate Republican Mitt Romney.

In an op-ed for the New York Times released on Sunday morning, Sorkin made his claim Biden should exit and Democrats back a Republican like Romney.

“The problem in the real world is that there isn’t a Democrat who is polling significantly better than Mr. Biden,” Sorkin wrote. “And quitting, as heroic as it may be in this case, doesn’t really put a lump in our throats.”

“The Democratic Party should pick a Republican,” he later added. “At their convention next month, the Democrats should nominate Mitt Romney.”

Sorkin went even further to say the pick “would not just put a lump in people’s throats with its appeal to stop-Donald-Trump-at-all-costs unity, but with its originality and sense of sacrifice,” adding that it would “be putting our money where our mouth is: a clear and powerful demonstration that this election isn’t about what our elections are usually about it, but about stopping a deranged man from taking power.”

“But mostly, [the move to elect Romney] would be the end of Donald Trump in presidential politics,” he concluded.

Hours later, Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Kamala Harris. According to actor Josh Malina (The West Wing), Sorkin then shared a private message endorsing Kamala Harris that Malina shared on X.

“I need to borrow your Twitter account again,” Sorkin’s note said. “I take it all back. Harris for America!”