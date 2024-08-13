Disney Executive Overseeing ABC News Donated to Kamala Harris, Raising Questions About Possible Debate Rigging

A high-ranking Disney executive who oversees ABC News has donated to Kamala Harris’ political career numerous times and reportedly remains close friends with the Democratic candidate, raising serious questions about a conflict of interest and the possibility that the network’s September 10 debate will be rigged against former President Donald Trump.

Dana Walden serves as co-chairman of Disney Entertainment where she oversees numerous TV divisions, including ABC News and ABC Entertainment. Over the years, she has donated numerous times to Kamala Harris’ various political campaigns, including her 2020 presidential bid that fizzled out early in the primaries, according to a New York Times report.

She has hosted Harris fundraisers at her home in Los Angeles. Last year, she reportedly donated $20,000 to support President Biden and the Democratic Party.

More disturbingly, Walden reportedly remains close friends with Kamala Harris and her husband, entertainment lawyer Doug Emhoff. Harris once credited Dana Walden and her husband, Matt, for her marriage during a 2022 fundraiser.

ABC told the newspaper that Walden, who is Disney’s highest-ranking television executive, does not weigh in on editorial decisions.

“ABC News has built its longstanding reputation on journalistic integrity,” the network reportedly said in its statement. “All editorial decisions are in the hands of ABC News management and the seasoned journalists and producers of ABC, who hold themselves to the highest journalistic standards.”

In the past, ABC News has been caught spreading fake news about Trump.

During the Trump administration, the news network aired what turned out to be a false report claiming Donald Trump directed Michel Flynn to make contact with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential campaign. In reality, Trump made that order as President-elect, thus establishing international relations during his transition into the White House.

ABC News retracted the report and fired longtime correspondent Bob Ross.

The network will broadcast the next presidential debate between Trump and Harris on September 10, with ABC anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis serving as moderators.

Democrats and their media allies have a history of rigging debates in favor of their preferred candidates.

In 2016, then-DNC chairwoman and CNN commentator Donna Brazile leaked confidential questions to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in advance of a primary debate.

