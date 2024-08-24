Comic Legend Eddie Griffin on DNC: ‘They Ain’t Cop My Vote,’ ‘Donald, to His Credit, Said What He Gone Do for Ni**as’

Comedian Eddie Griffin praised former President Donald Trump for saying what he was going to do for black people, should he win the election, adding that Democrats at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) did not “cop” his vote.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Griffin spoke about how the DNC had brought out “heavyweights” such as former President Barack Obama, and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama to speak, and added that the Democrats “still ain’t cop” his vote and questioned what they would do for him.

“Breaking news, y’all. Breaking news,” Griffin said. “DNC threw a jammy last night, they had the heavyweights came out – you know, Michelle, Barack, Bernie, they brought all the guns to the party.”

Griffin went on to criticize speeches given by the Obama’s during the convention, adding that the former president’s skills were “smooth,” but he still did not trust anything.

“They still ain’t said what the fuck they gone do for us,” Griffin added. “All they telling about is how great America is. How the fuck is it great? Everybody broke, homeless and motherfucker losing their houses, can’t afford houses no more, you got to rent ’cause the motherfucking Black Rock and bought up all the houses, but these black motherfuckers they done brought in got everybody all hyped. Ooooh wee, they brought out the big guns, yes they did, they brought them motherfuckers out. But, they still ain’t cop my vote. I ain’t no sucker”

Griffin continued to ask what the Democrats would “do for” him.

“What the fuck are y’all gone do for niggas?” Griffin asked. “Y’all ain’t said that part. Now, Donald to his credit, that motherfucker said what he gone do for niggas.”

The comedian previously stated in an interview in 2015, that he would vote for anyone over Trump, such as Kanye West.