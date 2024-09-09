Barbra Streisand Pushes Very Gun Control That Failed to Prevent Columbine Attack

Pop icon and left-wing activist Barbra Streisand reacted to the Apalachee High School shooting by pushing the very gun control that failed to prevent the infamous Columbine attack.

Thirteen people were killed in Columbine High School when two attackers opened fire April 20, 1999, a time at which the federal “assault weapons” ban was in full effect.

Despite the “assault weapons” ban’s failure to prevent Columbine, Streisand is pushing a renewal of the ban as a remedy to the attack that occurred September 4, 2024, at Apalachee High School:

Streisand not only failed to point out that the federal “assault weapons” ban was in place when the Columbine attack occurred but also omitted mention of the fact that one of the Columbine attackers used a TEC-DC-9, which the DOJ’s Institute of Justice listed as prohibited under the very ban Streisand wants to see renewed.

Nevertheless, Streisand is not alone in pushing an “assault weapons” ban in the wake the Apalachee High School attack.

Breitbart News noted that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is also pushing such a ban. And Newsom is pushing point-of-sale gun controls that would not have impacted the 14-year-old Apalachee attacker in the least.

It should be pointed out that California has had an “assault weapons” ban since 1989, yet the state was No. 1 for “active shooter incidents” in 2021 and 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, a Pulsar Night Vision pro-staffer, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly: awrhawkins@breitbart.com.