California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) responded to the Apalachee High School attack by pushing gun control Sunday that would not stop attacks on schools from occurring.

Newsom posted to X:

Notice 75 percent of Newsom’s proposed gun control deals with point-of-sale: 1) Add background checks to private sales, 2) Raise minimum purchase age to 21, and 3) Put a waiting period in place for gun purchases. None of these gun controls would have had the least impact on the Apalachee High School attacker as he was only 14-years-old, which means he was already too young to buy a gun, period.

These same types of point-of-sale gun controls were pushed following the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook Elementary School attack, even though the attacker in that instance stole his guns, rendering point-of-sale gun controls of no consequence.

Newsom’s fourth gun control is an “assault weapons” ban, which would also fail to stop school shootings.

For example, the federal “assault weapons” ban–the ban which Democrats consistently call to be renewed–was in place 1994-2004, which means it was in force when the Columbine attack occurred on April 20, 1999. Despite the ban, 13 innocents were killed and over 20 others wounded.

