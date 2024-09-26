Disney Bloodbath: Latest Round of Layoffs Hitting Hundreds of Corporate Employees

The bloodbath keeps getting worse at the Walt Disney Company, with a new round of layoffs expected to impact hundreds of corporate employees this week.

An estimated 300 people are affected by the layoffs that started Tuesday and are continuing at least through Thursday, according to a Deadline report. The employees affected are all in the U.S., with multiple divisions impacted, including legal, human resources, finance, and communications, according to a separate report from The Wrap.

The layoffs represent the latest round of cutting at Disney, which has been trying to right its financial ship amid continued cord-cutting as well as pessimistic consumer sentiment tied to record inflation under the Biden-Harris administration.

Last year, Disney eliminated a whopping 7000 jobs worldwide, with CEO Bob Iger promising an additional $2 billion in additional cost savings.

Disney recently swung the ax across multiple TV properties, including ABC News — which recently aired the rigged presidential debate — and Fauci documentary channel Nat Geo. ABC News’ evening show suffered a ratings drop following the debate as viewers made their sentiment known about how the network stacked the deck against former President Donald Trump.

This week, a company spokesperson attributed the most recent round of cuts to a company effort to make “corporate-level functions” operate more efficiently.

“We continually evaluate ways to invest in our businesses and more effectively manage our resources and costs to fuel the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney,” the spokesperson said, in the statement sent to multiple outlets.

“As part of this ongoing optimization work, we have been reviewing the cost structure for our corporate-level functions and have determined there are ways for them to operate more efficiently.”

Disney has also been dealing with the ongoing consumer backlash to its embrace of woke identity politics, especially the promotion of transgenderism in its entertainment aimed at children.

