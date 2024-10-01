Charlamagne Tha God: Trump Ad on Kamala Harris Supporting Taxpayer-Funded Surgery for Transgender Inmates was ‘Effective’

Popular radio host Charlamagne Tha God talked about an “impactful” ad from the Trump campaign highlighting Vice President Kamala Harris previously expressing support for taxpayer-funded surgeries for transgender inmates.

The ad, which played during football games this past weekend, shared a direct quote from Kamala Harris supporting taxpayer-funded surgery for prisoners.

“Every transgender inmate, in the prison system, would have access,” the ad features her saying.

Speaking on Monday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God and his co-hosts found the ad persuasive and effective.

“I’ll tell you what, that ad they was running during the football games this weekend claiming the vice president supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the U.S., that was nuts,” Charlamagne said.

Co-host DJ Envy called it “crazy.”

“I don’t know if it was the backdrop of football, but when you hear the narrator say Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, that one line I was like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.’ That ad was effective,” Charlamagne said. “It literally said that Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners, and it talks about how, you know, she supports funding gender transition surgeries for all prison inmates and migrants in the United States. That ad was impactful.

“I’m not going to lie, I was like, ‘Damn,'” he concluded.

CNN recently reported on a 2019 campaign questionnaire showing that Harris backed taxpayer-funded sex change surgeries for migrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention. She also told the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) transgender inmates would receive the care they need.

“It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition,” Harris told the ACLU.

“I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained,” she continued. “Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment.”