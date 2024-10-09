Watch: Kamala Harris Drinks Beer with Stephen Colbert While Americans Pay 16 Percent More for Beer Under Biden-Harris Inflation

Vice President Kamala Harris had a beer with Late Show host Stephen Colbert on Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, inflation has soared under her watch, leaving Americans paying 16 percent more for beer than they did when Trump was in office.

In an apparent effort to make Harris look more relatable, Colbert insisted on having a beer with her — a nod to the old adage that a politician is considered more likeable if one would enjoy having a beer with them.

“Elections, I think, are won on vibes, because one of the old saws is — they just want somebody they can have a beer with. So would you like to have a beer with me?” Colbert asked Harris.

“Now, we asked ahead of time, because I can’t just be giving a drink to the Vice President of the United States without asking,” the Late Show With Stephen Colbert host admitted. “You asked for Miller High Life.”

Harris replied, “Okay, the last time I had beer was at a baseball game with Doug,” referring to her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Colbert and Harris then both said “cheers” and clinked beer cans before taking sips

“The champagne of beers!” Harris exclaimed in reference to Miller High Life’s slogan, before erupting into her unsettling trademark laugh.

Watch Below:

Notably, Miller High Life is brewed in Wisconsin, one of the seven swing states considered up-for-grabs in this year’s presidential election.

“There you go. So that covers Wisconsin,” Colbert said, referring to Wisconsin’s swing state status.

The Late Show host then segued to another swing state, Pennsylvania, and asked Harris to choose between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, insisting, “No one will be mad.”

“Just choose one of those. I’m sure it’ll be fine,” Colbert said.

Harris responded by completely dodging the question, instead answering the San Francisco “49ers,” before bursting into laughter once again.

“You know, the presidency requires a certain courage, madam,” Colbert quipped, to which Harris replied, claiming “No one will be mad at me for being loyal to my team” — referring to the fact that she is from the Democrat-controlled, crime-ridden city of San Francisco.

While Harris and Colbert enjoy a beer together, Americans suffering under skyrocketing inflation under the Biden-Harris administration are paying 16 percent more for beer than they were when Trump left office.

During this year’s Labor Day weekend, Americans felt less “joy” when firing up their grills and getting their marinades ready, as they had to pay a lot more for some of the classic barbecue staples under the Biden-Harris administration.

