Anne Hathaway Tells ‘Broadway for Harris’ Audience ‘Maybe You Don’t Have a Candidate That You Love,’ Vote Anyway

Actress Anne Hathaway endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris over Donald Trump on Monday while admitting that not everyone may “love” her candidacy.

At the Broadway for Harris fundraising event in New York City on Monday, Hathaway issued her endorsement while singing the beloved Queen song “Somebody to Love.”

“We got a big choice to make, America, you have to make a choice, you do have to vote. Maybe this election, maybe you don’t have a candidate that you love, but you have to have an issue that you, maybe the somebody you love is you. You gotta vote for yourself, America,” she said.

The group Broadway for Harris has reportedly “rallied hundreds of volunteers and made more than 150,000 calls and knocked on more than 11,000 doors in Pennsylvania swing districts.”

Anne Hathaway previously supported the election of Hillary Clinton and told The View in 2022 that abortion could be seen as a form of “mercy.”

“May I just one other thing, without going into too many details, my own personal experience with abortion, abortion can be another word for mercy. We don’t know. We don’t know. We know that no two pregnancies are alike, and it follows that no two lives are alike. It follows that no two conceptions are alike. So how can we have a law? How can we have a point of view on this that says we must treat everything the same? Where I come at it from is when you allow for choice, you allow for flexibility which is what we need in order to be human,” she said.

According to Variety, the event also featured the likes of Kelli O’Hara, Kristin Chenoweth, Anna Gasteyer, Audra McDonald, Wilson Cruz, Arielle Jacobs, Erika Henningsen, Isabelle McCalla, J. Harrison Ghee, Judy Kuhn, Lilli Cooper, Rosie Perez and Shaina Taub.

Billy Porter and Whoopi Goldberg were also in attendance.

“Kamala Harris couldn’t have come to a better place than Broadway,” Goldberg told Variety. “The people of Broadway are a microcosm of every slice of life in America — so we get who you are and where you need to be.”