Jason Bateman Tells Tim Walz He Tossed His Tesla Because It Felt Like ‘Driving Around a Trump Sticker’

Actor Jason Bateman told Kamala Harris VP pick Tim Walz that he tossed his Tesla due to CEO Elon Musk’s support for former President Trump.

Speaking with the Minnesota governor on the Smartless podcast, Bateman said that he appreciates the variety of electric-powered vehicles that have popped up over the years, which enabled him to toss his Tesla.

“I’m so excited that every single car brand now has a fully electric car and I don’t want to throw undue shade towards Mr. Musk,” Bateman said, “but his politics is… I got rid of my Tesla. I feel like I’m driving around [with] a Trump sticker.”

“I call it the Crypto Truck,” said co-host Will Arnett.

Jason Bateman has been vocal about his opposition to Trump since the beginning. In 2022, for instance, he told President Joe Biden to use the emergency alert system to remind voters of the mid-term elections, saying that democracy itself is under threat from Republicans.

“With the midterms on our doorstep… two thirds of the seats that are up for grabs and the midterms are trending to be won by admitted election deniers. And then that means that elections and consequently democracy as a form of government will most likely be done away with or could be seriously threatened,” the actor said.

“This is what they’re saying that their plan is once elected. So doesn’t that current, real forecast, even declaration, justify some kind of emergency alert that asks for maximum attention and participation from every single voter in America?” he asked. “Could I ask you to commit to consider, over the next few days, using your unique power as president to utilize the emergency alert system?”