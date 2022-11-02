Jason Bateman Pushes Biden to Use Emergency Alert System to Remind Voters of Midterms Because Democracy Is Threatened by GOP

Netflix’s Ozark star Jason Bateman urged President Joe Biden to use the nation’s Emergency Alert System (EAS) to remind people to vote in the midterm elections, saying democracy is under threat from Republicans.

In the most recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, Biden spoke with hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett to discuss politics and the upcoming election.

During the interview, a clip from which was posted by Mediaite, Bateman floated the idea of using the EAS for non-emergency purposes, claiming democracy “could be seriously threatened” if Republicans prevail.

“With the midterms on our doorstep… two thirds of the seats that are up for grabs and the midterms are trending to be won by admitted election deniers. And then that means that elections and consequently democracy as a form of government will most likely be done away with or could be seriously threatened,” the actor said.

“This is what they’re saying that their plan is once elected. So doesn’t that current, real forecast, even declaration, justify some kind of emergency alert that asks for maximum attention and participation from every single voter in America?”

Bateman said the alert would be non-partisan in nature.

“Could I ask you to commit to consider, over the next few days, using your unique power as president to utilize the emergency alert system?” he asked.

Biden didn’t say whether or not he would take up Bateman’s idea.

“But vote, vote, vote. That’s been my — I end all my speeches, everything I talk about. Yes. For me to do what you’re suggesting, I imagine it would end up being a gigantic fight, whether I was using an emergency system designed to quote lives for political purposes,” Biden said.

As Breitbart News reported, Biden is doubling down on the Democrats’ favorite midterm message — that the GOP represents an existential threat to democracy — during a speech set for Wednesday evening at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

