Report: ‘Diddy’ Accused of Drugging and Raping Ten-Year-Old Boy

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly facing a new lawsuit alleging he drugged and raped a ten-year-old boy who had come to Combs seeking help to launch a career in entertainment. The disturbing allegation represents the latest in a growing list of sexual assault accusations against the disgraced Combs, who is currently in prison awaiting trial.

The alleged event occurred nearly 20 years ago in 2005, according to the suit filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York and which was reported on by Variety.

Representatives for Combs have vehemently denied the allegation, saying the plaintiff’s attorney is seeking publicity.

The anonymous plaintiff, identified as John Doe, currently resides in California and is suing over the alleged assault that took place when he was a ten-year-old interested in becoming an actor or rapper.

In an attempt to help their son’s career aspirations, the boy’s parents reportedly hired an industry consultant who recommended they fly from their home in Los Angeles to New York where a meeting with Combs was arranged with the boy — but not the parents.

Combs allegedly gave the boy a soda after which he began to feel “a little funny,” which the plaintiff’s attorney claims was because the drink was laced with drugs “including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy.” Combs allegedly then told the boy to move closer to him and pushed him down, telling him something to the effect of “you have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.”

The rapper then allegedly exposed his penis and told him to “kiss it.” After refusing, Combs allegedly forced him to perform oral sex, and the boy shortly after lost consciousness.

When he came to, Combs’ “pants were undone, and his anus and buttocks hurt badly.” He cried and said he wanted to see his parents, to which Combs told him that if he said anything to anyone, he would hurt his parents.

Combs’ representatives have denied the accusations.

“The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number,” they said in a statement to Variety.

“As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”

