Hulk Hogan Suggests Trump Might Give Him a Role in His Administration

Famed wrestler Hulk Hogan came out slamming for President-elect Donald Trump this past election cycle and now he says that might earn him a spot with the incoming Republican administration.

Speaking with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News on Saturday, Hulk Hogan said he and Trump previously spoke about a possible role for him in the administration relating to physical fitness.

“My president said, ‘You know something, you’d be great to run the President’s Council on Physical Fitness,’” Hogan said of their conversation at the Madison Square Garden rally in New York.

“At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy, I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won’t even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America. It’s so bad, and it’s poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness,” Hogan added.

The website for the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition bills itself as “a federal advisory committee that aims to promote healthy eating and physical activity for all people, regardless of background or ability.”

President Joe Biden issued an executive order that renewed the council until September 30, 2025. President-elect Donald Trump has given no public statement on if he would or would not renew it in his administration.

Famed body-builder Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk, Pumping Iron) previously served on the council during Trump’s first administration alongside Dr. Mehmet Oz and New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick.

