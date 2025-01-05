Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Torches Diddy, Unwatchable Movies, Celebrities Who Backed Kamala

Comedian Nikki Glaser roasted Hollywood celebrities who endorsed Kamala Harris, saying during her Golden Globes opening monologue that the stars were so influential they can do anything “except tell the country who to vote for.”

Nikki Glaser also joked about Sean “Diddy” Combs, NBC’s streaming service Peacock, and even Dwayne Johnson.

“I am not here to roast you tonight,” Glaser told the crowd of celebrities gathered Sunday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills. “How could I, really? You’re all so famous, so talented, so powerful. I mean, you could really do anything … I mean, except tell the country who to vote for.”

Later in her monologue, Glaser took aim at Diddy’s sexual trafficking scandal.

Speaking about the movie Challengers, she said: “That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy’s credit card. I’m upset too. The after-party’s not going to be as good this year. But we have to move on! Stanley Tucci’s freak-off just doesn’t have the same ring to it.”

Glaser also joked about the NBC streaming service Peacock.

“Even Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne did TV this year,” she said. “He’s nominated for Peacock‘s ‘The Day of the Jackal.’ It’s about a top-secret elite sniper that no one can find, because he’s on Peacock.”

The comedian also made fun of Dwayne Johnson’s tequila brand — just before introducing Johnson as a presenter.

“Remember: the point of being nominated isn’t to win an award. No, the point of being nominated is to make a tequila brand so popular that you never have to make art again.”

