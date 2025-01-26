Rap legend Trick Daddy Congratulates Nelly for Performing at Trump’s Inaugural Ball

Two-time Grammy-nominated rap veteran Trick Daddy laughed at critics who castigated rapper Nelly’s performance at President Donald Trump’s Liberty Ball. “It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business,” the Miami crooner said.

“A lot of people is upset about artists performing at the inauguration—and you know me. I have an unpopular opinion about that,” Trick Daddy said in a recent radio interview.

“First of all, Nelly. Congratulations on that $1.5 million you got for that show. I wish they give me $1.5 million. It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business,” he continued. “If my worst enemy booked me to do a concert, I’m going to do that concert. If he booked me in a territory where I was beefing…I’m going to do that concert.”

Nelly proudly defended his performance at the Trump ball, calling it an “honor.”

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this ’cause it’s an honor. I respect the office,” Nelly said last week. “It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office.”

Trick Daddy was far from the only prominent figure to back Nelly.

“Nelly is not a political person,” ESPN host Stephen A. Smith said last week. “He doesn’t get involved in the campaigns. Nelly does perform for people who will pay the right fee and believes in respecting the office because of the power that comes with it. That’s his position. Like it or not, you gotta respect it.”