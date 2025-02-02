Jacqueline Bisset Slams #MeToo Hysteria: ‘It’s Important that Women Behave, Too’

British star Jacqueline Bisset has slammed the #MeToo hysteria of recent years, saying women need to watch how they dress and are equally responsible as men for preventing sexual harassment.

Jacqueline Bisset, who turned 80 last year, sounded off against #MeToo in an interview this week with the New York Post‘s Page Six.

“I understand as an idea, it’s important that men behave, but I do really think it’s important that women behave, too,” she told the outlet. “I think how you dress, what your subtext is very, very important. It’s very dangerous and not to be played with.”

Bisset allowed that women are free of any blame if “you don’t know anything about men,” but added that she’s “very unsympathetic to these stories, these #MeToo things.”

She said: “You have to be very careful what you put out [there].”

Bisset suggested that to defend themselves, women “need to learn the word ‘no’ or the F-word or something and you have to do it and you can get through it without any problem.”

The actress — who was an international sex symbol during the 1970s and 80s — said she didn’t experience any sexual harassment.

“I was very determined not to have anything happen to me and I was completely devoted to that idea,” she told Page Six.

Bisset starred in the movies The Deep, Bullitt, Under the Volcano, and François Truffaut’s Day for Night.

The #MeToo movement kicked off with the Harvey Weinstein scandal in 2017, ushering in a period in Hollywood where many powerful men saw their careers and livelihoods destroyed over accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

But a backlash to the movement also formed, with skeptics questioning the motives behind some of the allegations, especially when it came to conservative political figures including Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and President Donald Trump.

By comparison, powerful Democrats worked to protect some of their own from accusations.

The Time’s Up organization — which was founded by Hollywood celebrities to combat sexual harassment in the workplace — became mired in its own scandals, which included the revelation that it was protecting powerful Democrat politicians from accusations of sexual harassment and assault, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).