Joy Villa Arrives at Grammys in Trump-Inspired Hat: ‘I Love Seeing Rapists, Human Traffickers Deported’

Pop singer Joy Villa, who famously arrived at the 2017 Grammys in a “Make America Great Again” dress, returned to the red carpet on Sunday clad in a Trump-inspired red hat, telling the press, “I love to see rapists [and] human traffickers deported.”

“This look is all about American exceptionalism, freedom — so the hat stays on — they tried to kill Trump, he’s still alive, thank God,” Villa told Hollywood Reporter, pointing to her hat similar to President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hat, which read “The Hat Stays On.”

“Because they tried to get rid of Trump and now he’s still here, this hat’s not going anywhere,” Villa continued. “Like the red-hat army that we’ve seen — there’s a lot of Latinos, a lot of black Americans, a lot of artists who love Trump.”

“So the hat stays on,” the singer asserted. “We’re not going to get our hats knocked off, hit off or threatened to take it off.”

Villa, who was also sporting a gold gown and gold chain with a dog on it clad in a hat, added, “The dress is by Andre Soriano, a gay Filipino immigrant. It represents cryptocurrency, which is definitely the new wave of freedom, and I’m here to make America glamorous again.”

On the topic of deportations under President Trump, Villa told Hollywood Reporter, “I think the ones that should be deported are being deported.”

“I’m a Latina, my family came to this country legally, and I love to see rapists, human traffickers deported. I don’t want to see them here,” the “Home Sweet Home” singer added.

“I want us to be free, for all colors, for all people. That’s what makes America great again. So we can create, so we can live. As an artist, as a musician, I want to be able to walk at night and not think that I’m going to get killed by an illegal alien” Villa continued.

“And those are the people getting deported. Those are the people that should get deported,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, Villa made headlines during President Trump’s first term in office after she showed up to the 2017 Grammys wearing a dress in the style of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” presidential campaign posters.

That following year, Villa arrived at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where she made a pro-life statement clad in a gown with a hand-painted image of a baby in a rainbow-colored womb and holding a clutch that read, “Choose Life.”

The singer was also seen on the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards wearing a “Build the Wall” dress.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.