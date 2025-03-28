‘White Lotus’ Star Natasha Rothwell Says She Would ‘Die’ for the LGBTQIA+ Community

Actress Natasha Rothwell, a cast member of the popular streaming series, White Lotus, is pledging to “die for” the “LGBTQIA community.”

Rothwell, whose career is mostly made up of cartoon voice over work, appeared this week at the GLAAD Media Awards held in Beverly Hills on Thursday. She strutted the red carpet along with other Hollywood notables including Sophia Bush, Dylan Mulvaney, Raven-Symoné, Jo Jo Siwa, Cynthia Erivo, Lil Nas X, and others.

But during an interview with GLADD, Rothwell insisted she would “die” for the gay community.

“The LGBTQIA community is under attack right now, and as an ally, I truly believe that no one is free until we’re all free,” she exclaimed.

“So, I ride for this community, I will die for this community, and so to be here is to let everyone know that regardless of what the circumstances are outside of this venue, they have my support, and I will fight for them.”

Rothwell has been seen repeating the claim that gays and trans people are “under attack” for months. She did so in February, for instance, during her speech while accepting a 2025 Spirit Award.

But Rothwell is no stranger to radial left-wingery.

In February, Rothwell ingratiated herself with the anti-Trump left by taking to her X account to repeat “Donald Trump you are trash,” dozens of times.

