‘White Lotus’ Star Natasha Rothwell Has Spent Months Calling Trump ‘Trash’ on X/Twitter

HBO’s White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell has spent months calling President Donald Trump “trash” on X, repeating the same statement over and over again to her 199,000 followers.

Rothwell has been posted into the void every day for months on end, writing, “.@realDonaldTrump you are trash.”

A quick glance at the Insecure star’s X account shows the actress appearing to have short-circuited like a robot stuck in a glitch loop.

Rothwell, who is perhaps best known for playing Belinda Lindsey on HBO’s White Lotus murder series, is the latest celebrity example of the resistance fading, showcasing how the Hollywood left of today doesn’t have quite the same energy or arguments that it once had in 2016.

Last month, Madonna, the reliably left-wing pop star who is now old enough to collect Medicare, took time in between face surgeries to attempt to inspire a tattered “Trump Resistance” with a less than 30 word post on X urging her followers not to “give up the fight!”

“It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years,” the “Material Girl” singer said in a January 28 X post that included a pride flag and a broken heart emoji.

“Don’t give up the fight!” she added.

Strikingly, left-wing celebrities today just don’t have the same pizzazz or zingers they once had.

Notably, this comes after the landslide election victory of President Trump — which included the 45th and 47th president winning the popular vote and every swing state, in addition to the Electoral College — a message from the American people that they are vying to see the “woke” era finally come to an end.

Others appear to have gotten the memo, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg terminating its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and scrapping its third-party “fact check” system. Playboy’s return to its roots after going through a failed woke rebrand that included pop star Lizzo on a centerfold, a transgender Playmate, and a ban on nudity — just to name a few recent examples.

