Trump Signed Bill Maher’s ‘List of Insults’ During White House Visit

President Trump reportedly signed a list of insults he previously said about Bill Maher when the comedian presented them during his recent trip to the White House.

The reported meeting was discussed during a recent segment of The Five on Fox News, which host Greg Gutfeld said showed how divided Americans can come together and have a laugh.

“Bill, when he showed up at the White House, he actually brought a list of insults Trump had said about him and gave it to Trump and what did he do? He signed it,” said Gutfeld. “Which is very Trumpian. And they laughed. Kudos to Maher. He knows he’s going to burn whatever bridge that remains with the tolerant left. You gotta give credit to Kid Rock. He went out on a limb as a bridge two quarreling people that he happens to be friends with.”

Gutfeld applauded Trump, Maher, and Kid Rock for putting “their egos aside” and reflected upon how some people who staked their entire identity on hating Trump would have a difficult time seeing him as a complicated, good-natured human being if they were to ever meet.

“The scariest part for a lot of people is finding out that Trump might be a good person, because you’ve sunk so much of your energy and your life into him being bad, so you might not want to meet him, because the moment you have to relinquish any of that sunk cost, what’s left?” said Gutfeld.

“I think it’s easier for Democrats. For Never Trump Republicans, they can’t let it go, because their entire identity is wrapped around that definition of who they are. They go into a room with him that sunk cost destroys them,” he concluded.

Bill Maher has not yet publicly commented on his meeting with Trump and said in an X post on Tuesday that people will have to wait until his HBO show on Friday to hear all the details.

Hey everybody, thank you for all the interest in my dinner with the president last night – I promise, all will be revealed on the next [show]on April 11. As it’s April 1 today, no one would believe what I said today anyway!

