The official social media pages for Sesame Street celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month once again on the first day of June.

On both X and Instagram, the Sesame Street pages shared a graphic of multi-colored puppets holding hands so that they resembled the colors of an LGBTQ Pride flag.

“On our street, everyone is welcome. Together, let’s build a world where every person and family feels loved and respected for who they are. Happy Pride Month,” they said.

Sesame Street took the recognition of Pride Month to extended heights in 2023 when it featured queer actress Ariana DeBose promoting the month alongside Elmo.

“Hi! Elmo and I wanted to share that everyone is always welcome on Sesame Street,” DeBose said. “This month and every month, we want to uplift and celebrate our LGBTQIA+ family, friends, and communities.” Elmo added, “From our Sesame Street family to yours, happy pride. Elmo loves you.”

Other children’s shows also jumped aboard the LGBTQ Pride Month train that year, including the U.K.-based Peppa Pig and the Looney Tunes.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.