Moulton: Hegseth ‘Guilty’ of War Crimes Like Nazi Submarine Captains

Wednesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) claimed that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had committed war crimes.

Host Erin Burnett said, “Do you believe that the Secretary of Defense is guilty of war crimes?”

Moulton said, “Absolutely. I mean, he’s clearly behind the operation to shoot all these boats in the Caribbean when it’s very unclear that we actually have any confirmation that these so-called narco terrorists, a term the administration invented to justify this action, are even on the boats. I mean, in fact, there’s a lot of evidence that these are just fishermen, you know, getting jobs, piloting these boats, trying to feed their families. There’s been press reporting on some of these individuals who have been killed, who are clearly not war criminals. ”

He added, “And on top of that, we then have the strike where they came back in and hit it again, a double tap, just purely to kill these survivors who were clinging to wreckage. You know, it’s interesting, Erin, another historical analogy back in World War II, the Allies tried Nazi submarine captains for doing this exact same thing. And guess what the conclusion was? They got executed.”

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