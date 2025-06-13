Jon Stewart: ABC a ‘F**king Joke’ for Firing Terry Moran over Anti-Trump Tweet

ABC’s axing of Terry Moran after the reporter called President Donald Trump a “world-class hater” on social media has drawn the ire of Jon Stewart who airily dismissed the network sneering, “They’re a f–king joke.”

While taking listener questions on his Thursday’s episode of his Weekly Show podcast, Stewart was asked whether the network made the right call by showing Moran the door.

“Of course not,” the Daily Show host replied. “So stupid. No, for God’s sake.”

The Wrap reports he continued, “Literally everyday on Fox News they’re taking stuff out of context or their people are saying utterly vicious things about democratic politicians. The entire thing is because ABC clings to this facade that they somehow exist in a bubble outside all of this.”

Stewart added, “It’s a joke. They’re a f–king joke.”

As Breitbart News reported, Moran posted on X in a since-deleted pair of tweets from late Saturday night smearing White House Deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Trump as “world-class” haters “dripping with hatred.”

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” he wrote in the first missive. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy. But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller. It’s not brains. It’s bile. Miler is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater.”

After ABC News suspended him on Sunday, the network released a statement Tuesday sharing they had permanently cut ties with the erstwhile correspondent and journalist.