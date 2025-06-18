Pop Star Bad Bunny Smears ICE ‘Motherf*ckers’ in Video Depicting Puerto Rico Raids

Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny smeared ICE ‘Motherfuckers’ in a video after witnessing what appears to be agents detaining people on a street in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico native shared the media clip to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday with the caption “ice,” deploring the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina.

“Look, those motherfuckers are in these cars, RAV-4s,” he says in the clip. “They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of bitches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”

The agency has stepped up its efforts in San Juan on particular and Puerto Rico in general since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. The agency recently raided a Dominican community in San Juan that had been known as a “sanctuary” area.

ICE arrests more broadly in cities including Los Angeles and New York City have sparked protests across the United States throughout the year as Trump works to apprehend illegal immigrants and deport them to their country of origin, as Breitbart News reported.

Earlier this month, an ICE investigator estimated there are 20,000 immigrants living without legal status in Puerto Rico with more arrests being made on an almost daily basis – some linked to criminal activities such as cockfights.

Meanwhile NPR stated nearly 500 immigrant arrests — 75 percent of which were Dominican nationals — have been made since Trump returned to office, the Variety article makes clear.

The singer, born Benito Martinez Ocasio, is currently gearing up for a 30-show residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

The Bad Bunny shows kick off on July 11 and run through Sept. 14.