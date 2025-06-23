Ariana Grande Promotes AOC Post Calling for Trump Impeachment over Iran Bombing

Pop singer Ariana Grande shared a post from Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment for bombing Iran’s nuclear sites.

The Wicked actress shared the AOC post in her Instagram Stories.

“The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment,” said AOC.

Users on X immediately circulated the screenshot of Grande sharing the post.

Ariana Grande offered no further comment on the matter.

As Breitbart News reported on Saturday, the president confirmed, “that the U.S. had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran,” with as many as six “bunker buster” bombs deployed at Fordow, while Tomahawk missiles were used on Natanz and Isfahan.

President Donald Trump pledged that the bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities would be a one-off event and did not commit America to a long-term conflict unless Iran retaliates.

Celebrity Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers) also shared a statement from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) saying that president Trump violated the War Powers Act when he bombed Iran. He also shared a statement from the group Win Without War.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.