Watch: Botched Beyoncé Mid-Air Stunt Terrifies Concert Fans

Fans watching pop singer Beyoncé perform at a concert in Houston, Texas, on Saturday were terrified when a technical glitch during a car stunt caused the singer to halt the show immediately.

The incident occurred as Beyoncé performed her hit song “16 Carriages” while hovering above the crowd in a suspended red convertible car that suddenly tilted sideways.

“Tonight in Houston, at NRG Stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt,” Parkwood Entertainment said in a statement after the show. “She was quickly lowered, and no one was injured. The show continued without incident.”

Footage of the moment went viral on social media, showing Beyoncé cutting off her performance while saying “stop, stop, stop” after the vehicle tilted with her inside it.

“I wanna thank y’all,” Beyoncé told the audience. “If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me,” she added, showing her unshakable confidence.

