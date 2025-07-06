Puerto Rican Pop Megastar Bad Bunny Conflates Illegal Aliens and Legal Immigration In Music Video Featuring AI-Generated Trump Voice

Puerto Rican pop megastar Bad Bunny conflated illegal aliens and legal immigrants in the music video for the opening track from his new album by using an imitation of President Donald Trump’s voice to deliver a pro-immigrant speech.

The music video for Bad Bunny’s “NuevaYol,” released on July 4, features what appears to be an AI-generated voice depicting President Trump apologizing United States immigrants, declaring, “This country is nothing without the immigrants.”

At around the 2:40 mark in the video, the music stops as four men hover around a boombox to listen to the faux President Trump voice, which states, “I made a mistake, I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. I mean the United States.”

“I know America is the whole continent. I want to say that this country is nothing without the immigrants,” the president’s AI-generated voice adds in the opening song for the Puerto Rican rapper’s new album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” released earlier this year.

“This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans–” the voice continues, before the men shake their heads, turn off the radio, and walk away — cutting off the presumably AI-generated Trump mid-sentence.

Watch Below:

Notably, Bad Bunny failed to differentiate illegal aliens and legal immigrants, as many left-wing activists do when commenting on migration issues.

As Breitbart News reported, Bad Bunny endorsed President Trump’s opponent, then-Vice President Kamala Harris last year, while the public was pretending not to know that Tony Hinchcliffe is an insult comedian.

Leftists clutched their pearls after Hinchcliffe made jokes about Puerto Rico at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally last October.

Last month, Bad Bunny attacked the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), calling them “motherfuckers” in a video after witnessing what appears to be agents detaining people on a street in Puerto Rico.

“Look, those motherfuckers are in these cars, RAV-4s,” the “Monaco” rapper said in the clip. “They’re here in Pontezuela. Sons of bitches, instead of leaving the people alone and working there.”

Notably, President Trump, who campaigned heavily on stopping illegal immigration, won the 2024 election in a landslide victory that included securing not only the Electoral College, but the popular vote and every swing state in the nation as well, thus, receiving a mandate from the American people to enact his agenda.

