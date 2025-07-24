Rosie O’Donnell Launches Trump Derangement Meltdown over Colbert Cancelation: ‘Precipice of Full-Blown Fascism’

Rosie O’Donnell attacked President Donald Trump over CBS canceling Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show. “We’re on the precipice of full-blown fascism in the United States,” the comedian asserted from her home in Ireland.

In a Friday tirade posted to her TikTok account, O’Donnell called Colbert “courageous and brave” and “one of the most brilliant minds we’ve ever had in comedy,” before going on a fearmongering rant, bizarrely claiming that President Trump is going to “arrest every artist that disagrees with him.”

In her TikTok video, O’Donnell blamed CBS canceling Colbert’s The Late Show on President Trump — in typical left-wing fashion — despite the network calling the move a “purely financial decision.”

The comedian tried to connect the cancelation to Colbert’s recent criticism of CBS’ parent company, Paramount, for reaching a $16 million settlement with President Trump over a 2024 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, which he called a “big, fat bribe.”

O’Donnell, meanwhile, claimed — without evidence — that CBS had given into “blackmail,” before proceeding to fearmonger with regards to other shows and TV hosts, oddly suggesting they don’t have much time until they are canceled as well.

“How long does 60 Minutes have now? How long does Jon Stewart have?” O’Donnell inquired.

She then referred to President Trump as a “madman” who is “spiraling out of control,” adding, “He’s horrible, and I just hope that Stephen Colbert goes on YouTube where he has no corporate bosses.”

“I think Americans should stand up and say, ‘No way. You’re not going to silence us. You don’t have the right to silence us. You never did. And you never will.’ We, the people, have the right to speak up against atrocities, which are happening on a daily basis,” O’Donnell continued, bizarrely suggesting that free speech rights have been stripped away from Americans, which is patently false.

The comedian went on to spread additional falsehoods by comparing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the secret police of Nazi Germany, referring to the agency enforcing U.S. law as President Trump’s “own personal Gestapo.”

“He’s gonna arrest every artist that disagrees with him,” O’Donnell fearmongered of the president.

“We must take to the streets, and we must not go home until he’s done,” O’Donnell added of Trump, who survived two assassination attempts last year, after Democrat lawmakers compared him to a fascist dictator.

“We’re on the precipice of full-blown fascism in the United States,” she added, again spreading incorrect information to her 2.8 million TikTok followers.

Then, in delusional fashion, O’Donnell bizarrely claimed, “We’re the majority, no matter what they say,” despite the reality that President Trump’s landslide 2024 election victory included winning the popular vote.

“This is our country, not Donald Trump’s,” O’Donnell, who does not live in the United States, added from her home in Ireland.

As Breitbart News reported, the May 2026 ending of Colbert’s The Late Show represents a significant shift from the era of late-night television in the streaming era, in which younger viewers have opted for new media instead of more traditional programming.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.