‘Harry Potter’ Star Bonnie Wright Teams with Pattie Gonia for Climate & Drag Queen Activism Reality TV Show

If you need more evidence that the entertainment industry has run out of ideas, look no further. Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright and drag star Pattie Gonia recently announced that they have teamed up with one another to host a climate change activism television series featuring their “unforgettable BFF road trip along the West Coast.”

“We made a TV show called Go Gently, about this beautiful planet, and the people working to make it a better place,” Wright and Gonia said in a promotional video for their new docuseries.

The trailer goes on to show Gonia ziplining and freeing a bird from a blue box.

“We are meeting inspiring and magical people along the way, who are working every day to make a positive impact on their environment,” Wright states.

The drag queen then tells the actress, “I really feel like we found our place in the world, Bonnie.”

In the caption of their Instagram post, published in collaboration with one another, Wright and Gonia further describe the series as “an unforgettable BFF road trip along the West Coast.”

The two say they hope to see “where awe-inspiring landscapes meet powerful stories of climate action, community, and hope.”

“From forest to coastline, meet the changemakers shaping a better tomorrow by working with nature and their unique skills and perspectives,” Wright and Gonia said.

