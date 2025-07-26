‘South Park’ Creators Clashed with Comedy Central to Show Trump’s Penis in Scenes of Him Begging Satan for Sex

South Park chiefs Trey Parker and Matt Stone ripped Donald Trump and railed about their streaming partners Paramount, especially over their depiction of the president’s private parts.

When asked if they got any complaints over content from Paramount during their visit to the San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, the pair went off on the streamer concerning their recent anti-Trump episode, according to Variety.

“It’s always like, ‘So we love the episode,’ but that’s what happened. They’re like, ‘OK, but we’re gonna blur the penis.’ And I’m like, ‘No, you’re not gonna blur the penis,'” Parker told the Comic-Con audience.

“We put eyes on the penis,” Stone quipped, to the crowd’s delight.

Parker added that once they put little eyes on the penis, they weren’t going to blur it. “And then that was a whole conversation for about four fucking days. It’s a character,” he added.

The recent episode featured a cartoon Trump begging for sex with Satan — making him a revival of their Saddam Hussein parody — only to be refused because his penis is too small. The episode also featured an AI-generated faux public service announcement depicting Trump crawling naked in a desert.

The White House blasted the series as irrelevant.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said.

“President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak,” he added.

The pair’s criticism of Paramount came after they inked a massive deal with the streamer.

“With just hours to spare before South Park‘s Season 27 premiere tonight, the show’s future has been locked in for the next five years. Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a new five-year overall deal with Paramount Global through their company Park County,” Deadline reported.

“Additionally, South Park Digital Studios, the joint venture behind the animated hit co-owned by Paramount and Park County, has entered into an exclusive five-year license deal with Paramount+, reportedly worth $1.5 billion,” it added.

