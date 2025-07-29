Ulta Beauty Boycott Calls Grow over Brand Partnership with ‘Genderqueer’ Netflix Star Jonathan Van Ness

Calls to boycott Ulta Beauty — one of the biggest cosmetics companies in the country — have grown in response to the company’s brand partnership with “genderqueer” Netflix star Jonathan Van Ness.

“ULTA is repeating Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney mistake!! It’s time to BOYCOTT ULTA!!” one X user exclaimed in reaction to Ulta recently launching a collaboration with Netflix’s Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness.

The X user shared a video of a woman on TikTok reacting to Ulta unveiling Van Ness’ JVN Hair brand in its stores.

“I want you to be fully informed about what it means to give Ulta your business, and to shop there, and to buy their products,” the female TikTok user, @mir.inmotion, said in the video directed to her 42,700 followers.

“That ad is front and center when you walk in that store,” she continued. “Do you realize how many women are out there trying so hard, working their butts off to get modeling gigs, who would be over the moon to get an Ulta ad campaign like that?”

“And the saddest, most ironic part about this is, all of these big companies — not even just Ulta — but all of these big companies are part of the ‘woke, feminist’ movements, where women can do anything, we’re empowering women, and women are amazing — which, we are — and they turn around and give the biggest job opportunities to men,” the TikTok user concluded in her video.

Watch Below:

Social media users also reacted to the beauty store’s partnership with Van Ness on X, where they circulated the hashtag “Boycott Ulta.”

“Time to boycott ULTA,” one X user reacted.

“They really failed to read the room,” another commented, adding, “Bye @ultabeauty.”

“Stop supporting businesses that are eliminating women!” a third exclaimed.

Another X user noted that Ulta had done something similar “three years ago,” adding, “So that’s how long I have been boycotting and will continue,” to which another responded, “Same.”

“My ULTA days are over. Will not spend another cent there. And I shopped there quite a bit. Not any more,” another proclaimed.

“WTF this is unbelievable. I will never shop at ULTA again,” another revealed.

“I have notified Ulta through their website that this 100% REAL female will NEVER purchase another item from their store,” another said.

Another X user disclosed, “I spend a lot at ultra….not now,” to which another replied, “I used to as well, not anymore.”

“I will never step foot in any @ultabeauty ever again,” another declared.

“I’m not going to be buying from Ulta,” another wrote.

“Boycott Ulta Beauty!!” another X user proclaimed.

As Breitbart News reported, Ulta posted a video last weekend featuring Van Ness — who has described himself as “nonbinary” and “genderqueer” — clad in a dress and high heels, and shrieking upon seeing his hair band’s display being unveiled in the beauty store.

Watch Below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.