Watch: Trump to Host Kennedy Center Honors as He Announces Honorees Sylvester Stallone, Kiss, Gloria Gaynor

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced the next class of Kennedy Center Honors recipients, which includes country legend George Strait, Hollywood megastar Sylvester Stallone, actor Michael Crawford, disco icon Gloria Gaynor, and rock royalty Kiss.

Trump became chairman of the Kennedy Center earlier this year and says the institution is returning to its traditional mission.

“A few short months ago I became chairman of the Kennedy Center, and we completely reversed it,” Trump said. “We reversed what was happening. We ended the woke political programming, and we’re restoring the Kennedy Center as the premier venue for performing arts anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world. We’re going to make it something that people can’t even believe. We have some unbelievable plans, and ultimately, it’s about the talent you get.”

The Kennedy Center Honors is an annual celebration recognizing lifetime achievement in the arts and will be presented later this year in Washington, D.C.