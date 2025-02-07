Trump Appoints Himself Chairman of Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump announced that he had appointed himself Chairman of the Kennedy Center, adding that he had cleaned house of several members of the Board of Trustees.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed plans to “make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN,” adding that he was making changes, such as bringing an end to drag shows featured at the Kennedy Center “targeting” children. Trump described the Kennedy Center as being “an American Jewel,” adding that it “must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage.”

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN,” Trump wrote. “I have decided to terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP! Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP.”

The Kennedy Center’s board, which is made up of 36 people, consists of Republicans and Democrats who are “appointed to six-year terms,” according to the New York Times.

Several board members include former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who Biden appointed, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, who Trump appointed, according to the outlet.

First lady Melania Trump is listed as one of the Honorary Chairs of the Kennedy Center, as are former first ladies Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and Hillary Clinton, according to the Kennedy Center’s website.