Snoop Dogg Bodyslams Disney over His Grandson’s Reaction to ‘Lightyear’ Lesbian Moms Scene: ‘I Didn’t Come for This Sh*t’

Rap legend and gameshow host Snoop Dogg revealed how upsetting it was that the animated Disney film Lightyear contained lesbian mom characters, which forced him to try and explain it all to his preteen grandson in the middle of the movie.

The rapper appeared on the It’s Giving podcast hosted by Sarah Fontenot this week and at one point he went off on Disney for exposing small children to the radical gay agenda.

Snoop said that he took his preteen grandson to see the Disney flop Lightyear and was suddenly thrust into having to explain to the child how two women could have a baby.

“I took my grandson to see, uh, what was the movie with uh Buzz Lightyear,” he told Fontenot. “Kiki Palmer is in that movie. She plays, like, the Daughter.” He then notes that the character Kiki played had two mothers.

That was when his grandson became confused.

“They, like, she had a baby with a woman. Why my grandson in the middle of the movie like ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman,'” Snoop explained what his grandson asked.

“Oh shit,” the rapper said. “I didn’t come in for this shit, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. Hey man, watch the movie. Uh-uh. ‘They just said she and she had a baby. They both women. How does she have a baby?'”

Snoop said that he just tried to urge the boy to go back to watching the movie so he could escape from having to explain the intricacies of same-sex relationships in the middle of a children’s movie.

“So it’s like it’s fuck me. I’m scared to go to the movies. Like y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for,” he insisted.

“It threw me for a loop. I’m like what ever movie is this? These are kids that we have to show that at this age like that that part they’re going to ask questions,” he added. “They are going to ask, I don’t have an answer.”

“I was just there to go to sleep and watch the movie. And they woke me up. I’m, Huh? ‘They just said that she and she had a baby. How? They both women.’ Oh, man. Damn. Here, eat this popcorn,” he concluded.

The film not only featured a lesbian couple with children, but also showed the cartoon lesbians kissing on screen. It was a scene that brought the film’s star, Buzz Lightyear voice Chris Evans, to attack those who criticized the inclusion as “idiots” who are “going to die off like dinosaurs.”

Lightyear, which was released in 2022, was one of Disney’s worst flops that year. It was so badly received by audiences that it grossed a mere one-third of the previous Toy Story releases.

