Snoop Dogg Responds After Woke Backlash over His Criticism of Disney’s ‘Lightyear’ Lesbian Moms Scene: ‘My Bad’

Rapper Snoop Dogg said “my bad” after receiving backlash in response to his recent comments on the lesbian kiss scene in Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear film and insists “all my gay friends” knows he supports the LGBTQ community.

“I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons. All my gay friends [know] what’s up, they been calling me with love,” Snoop Dogg said in response to a Hollywood Unlocked clip of actor T.S. Madison calling him out, according to a report by Deadline.

“My bad for not knowing the answers for a six-year-old. Teach me how to learn. I’m not perfect,” the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper added.

In the clip, Madison asked why Snoop Dogg would have women in his music videos “dancing naked” and “kissing other women” and then be “afraid to answer the questions from your grandchildren” as to why a lesbian kiss scene is displayed in Lightyear.

A TMZ reporter replied on behalf of the rapper, stating that Snoop Dogg’s music videos are “not for kids,” while the Disney/Pixar film is, to which Madison argued that this is not an excuse because “kids see everything.”

As Breitbart News reported, Snoop Dogg recently appeared on the It’s Giving podcast, where he shared his misgivings with LGBTQ content for children, referencing having watched Lightyear with his grandchild and feeling uncomfortable when it showed a same-sex kiss between two women.

“Oh shit, I didn’t come in for this shit. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” he said at the time. “It fucked me up. I’m, like, scared to go to the movies now. Y’all throwing me in the middle of shit that I don’t have an answer for.”

“These are kids,” Snoop Dogg added. “We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

