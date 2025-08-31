Video: John Legend Rants About Trump Creating ‘One of the Dark Times in American History’

Left-wing pop Star John Legend accused President Donald Trump of creating “dark times” in America after launching his crime crackdown in Washington D.C.

In a recent interview, the “All of Me” singer pledged to continue to hit fans with his political positions and praised other singers for doing the same thing.

“We’re watching what’s happening with the troops in D.C. I have some things to say about that and I’m going to,” he exclaimed, before going on the make his proclamations.

“I always looked up to artists who use their platform to speak up. I’ve continued to speak up and I will continue to speak up,” he said before adding, “There are so many other ways that we can invest on our cities and provide resources to our communities that will be more edifying for our communities than having a bunch of cops in the streets.”

One has to wonder if Legend and his fellow leftists had all sorts of ways to “invest” to make communities safer, why was that never done forcing Trump to act to protect the citizens.

@mrtommymcfly “The troops in DC, I have some things to say about that.” EGOT winner John Legend is on tour celebrating 20 years of his “Get Lifted” album, and he had a lot to say about the role that art can play in the current moment in D.C. The EGOT winner is no stranger to politics and Washington, and he shared his personal approach to advocacy and thoughts on National Guard soldiers being deployed to D.C. @NBC4 Washington ♬ original sound – MrTommyMcFly

Regardless, Legend thinks that Trump is bringing “dark times” despite the fact that the president has put a halt to murders, car thefts, and robberies in the District of Columbia. Indeed, Trump has shown that black lives matter to him.

“President Trump is sending us down a really dark authoritarian path with a lot of the things that he’s doing, and we’re going to look back on this time as one of the dark times in American history,” the singer exclaimed.

“I think it’s on all of us, great artists that I look up to like Stevie Wonder, like Marvin Gaye, like Aretha Franklin, like Nina Simone, like Harry Belafonte, they all use their platforms to try to make the world better. And I’ve taken that as part of my calling as an artist. So, I’m going to continue to do that,” he piously concluded.

Legend constantly urges other artists to use their fame to push far left-wing politics. During that past presidential election, for instance, he was thrilled when pop sensation Taylor Swift endorsed losing Democrat Kamala Harris.

But not everyone has been appreciative of Legend’s political pronunciations. Last September, residents of Springfield, Ohio, blasted Legend for his desire to continue pushing Haitian immigrants on their community. Many was sick and tired of hearing Legend pop off about their community when “he lives in a multimillion-dollar mansion in Beverly Hills,” and not in their Ohio town.

