John Legend Praises Taylor Swift: ‘Willing to Take Risk’ with Kamala Endorsement

Is there anything more stunning and brave than a wealthy celebrity endorsing an establishment Democrat candidate? For John Legend, fellow pop star Taylor Swift clearly embodies those virtues.

Singer John Legend is heaping praise on Taylor Swift for endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris — a move that he has characterized as a “risk.”

“It was always really difficult for Taylor to speak out for liberal and progressive candidates coming from the country music world, where the fanbase is a lot more conservative,” Legend said in a recent interview with Britain’s The Independent.

“It was riskier for her to start speaking out about politics than it is for me. I always respected the fact that she was willing to take that risk.”

Legend — himself a regular booster of regime Democrats — said he thought Swift posted the “perfect statement” when she announced on social media last week that she was endorsing Kamala Harris.

Endorsing an establishment Democrat politician is actually one the safest things a celebrity can do, especially if that politician is Kamala Harris, who is unconditionally beloved by powerful corporate Hollywood executives.

Harris has long had a special relationship with elite Hollywood executives, who helped fuel her rise in California politics. Now they are doubling down, pouring a fortune into her campaign.

She is backed by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, CAA boss Bryan Lourd, and Walt Disney Company executive Dana Walden, who not only oversees ABC News but is a close personal friend of the vice president.

These powerful executives have the power to boost or ruin a celebrity’s career. Even a celebrity with a supernova level of fame like Taylor Swift would think twice about running afoul of their political agendas.

Swift posted her endorsement to Instagram late Tuesday, clearly timed to land just moments after the presidential debate. While she announced she was voting for Kamala, she tempered her enthusiasm by encouraging her millions of fans to do their own research and vote however they choose.

Her reserved support comes as Harris continues to be unpopular among many young progressive voters due to the war in Gaza. Anti-Israel progressives have protested Kamala’s events as well as last month’s DNC. Now, many of them are flocking to alternate candidates, like the Green Party’s Jill Stein.

While many pundits assumed a Swift endorsement would boost Kamala Harris’ prospects, a new poll has cast serious doubt on that.

As Breitbart News reported, a YouGov poll showed that a majority of respondents (66 percent) said that Swift’s endorsement made no difference, while only eight percent of voters would either be “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for Kamala Harris due to Swift’s endorsement.

Conversely, a full 20 percent said they are “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for former President Donald Trump.

