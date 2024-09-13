John Legend Slammed for Lecturing Springfield, Ohio Residents on Accepting Haitian Migrants: ‘He Lives in a Multimillion Dollar Mansion in Beverly Hills’

Pop star John Legend is facing mounting public backlash after he lectured Springfield, Ohio, residents on the need to accept the invasion of Haitians who have overwhelmed the working-class town.

John Legend — whose net worth is estimated to exceed $100 million and is a supporter of Kamala Harris — posted a video to Instagram this week urging Springfield residents to “love one another” — specifically, the nearly 20,000 Haitians who have moved into their town in recent months thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s resettlement of illegal aliens who are given protected status.

“I think all of us need to have the same kind of grace that we would want [for] our ancestors” with “our Haitian brothers and sisters,” he said.

The singer repeatedly emphasized that he grew up in Springfield and even referred to himself in the video using his real name — John R. Stevens. (He even put “John R. Stevens — Springfield, Ohio” in his Instagram bio.)

But his bid for authenticity didn’t ring true to many.

“He lives in a multimillion dollar mansion in Beverly Hills,” one online commenter observed.

“I just love when rich celebrities try to tell us how we should feel about certain situations,” another wrote.

“Maybe they should drop 15,000 immigrants into your neighborhood you live in now and you could experience the hardship yourself,” yet another wrote.

Some are posting a video of Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, giving a virtual tour of their palatial abode.

In his Instagram post, John Legend made no reference to the horror stories Springfield residents have been forced to endure thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s policies favoring illegal aliens.

In August 2023, a local child was killed when a Haitian driver without a license hit a school bus and forced it off the road.

Others have described how the influx has destabilized their neighborhoods and created a two-tier society that favors migrants, who receive many taxpayer-funded perks, over American citizens, who don’t.

In his video, John Legend denied accounts that the Haitians are killing and eating local pets, though it remains unclear how he could authoritatively refute such allegations.

