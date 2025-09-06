Charlie Sheen Says He Began Having Sex with Men While on Crack: ‘Some of It Was Weird. A Lot of It Was F**king Fun’

Charlie Sheen says he began having sex with men because of his crack cocaine use and, ten years after coming out as HIV-positive, is now ready to discuss this side of himself publicly.

“[Crack is] what started it. That’s where it was born, or sparked,” the Two and a Half Men star told Good Morning America.

“And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — ‘Where did that come from? Why did that happen?’ — and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird,” Sheen continued.

The actor went on to say, “A lot of it was fucking fun, and life goes on.”

In his upcoming memoir, “The Book of Sheen,” as well as the Netflix docuseries, aka Charlie Sheen, the Young Guns actor reportedly said, “I flipped the menu” when talking about his past sexual experiences with men.

“I’m not going to run from my past, or let it own me,” Sheen told People, elaborating on the topic.

The Three Musketeers star also contracted HIV during his drug-fueled escapades.

Some of the men who stayed at his house overnight reportedly saw his medication, took photos of it, and then used them to threaten to expose the actor unless he paid them.

Sheen paid the men at first — but would later reveal his HIV-positive status in 2015.

In his documentary, the Wall Street star said it is “fucking liberating” to finally talk publicly about having sex with men.

“It’s fucking liberating — [to] just talk about stuff,” he said. “It’s like a train didn’t come through the side of the restaurant. A fucking piano didn’t fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me.”

Sheen told Variety that his former drug dealer, Marco, helped save his life by putting baking soda in substances to wane him off narcotics.

“It’s kind of the moon landing of a solution inside of that insanity,” he said. “It just made sense to give that a shot.”

