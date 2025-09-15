Actor Jamie Kennedy to Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: ‘We See You,’ You’ve Been Exposed as ‘Evil, Vile’

Actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy said that the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has made it “so easy to see who is good and who is evil,” adding that whoever raised the people celebrating his death have “failed miserably.”

“It’s been four days since the public execution of Charlie Kirk and my feelings have not subsided, they have only gotten more intense,” Kennedy said in a Sunday X post. “The extreme sadness, the rage, the sick gutted emptyness.”

“Then the realization comes… the realization of what his death has exposed,” the Scream 2 star continued, adding, “Never in the history of MY life, has it been so easy to see who is GOOD and who is EVIL. It’s given me EXTREME clarity.”

Kennedy went on to say, “There is no grey anymore. To all the people dancing on the corpse of a man, who was publicly slaughtered in front of his family, for the whole world to see, just know that we see you… VIVIDLY, and you are VILE.”

“Whoever raised you FAILED MISERABLY,” the actor exclaimed, adding the hashtags, “We Are Charlie Kirk” and “Rest In Peace Charlie.”

On Friday, Kennedy wrote, “The last 48 hours I have been numb. Really haven’t been able to do much of anything. ‘I have never felt so sad and so angry for a person that I never even met.’ This is a quote more than a few people have texted me. And I feel EXACTLY the same way.”

“It has really affected me,” Kennedy continued. “What we all saw, when we all opened our phone was absolute brutal savagery. Trying to process it is useless.”

The actor added that he has “heard countless cold hearts say so dismissively, ‘Oh, you live by the sword, you die by the sword.'”

“Really? Really. Well let me remind you that his ‘sword’ that you say he wielded… it was his TONGUE. He encouraged TALKING not VIOLENCE. This was an act of pure soulless evil,” Kennedy said.

“My heart and prayers go out to Charlie’s parents, his wife, his children, and his whole family. May God protect your soul Charlie and may you rest in peace,” the actor concluded in his post.

Kirk was murdered on Wednesday while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with a student at Utah Valley University. The horrific and gruesome assassination was caught on video and seen by the world, with some members of society shockingly reacting with ghoulish glee.

For millions of people around the world, these reactions to Kirk’s assassination served as a major mask-off and watershed moment, in which the public has been able to see firsthand the shocking depravity and degradation of society, leaving the world completely and totally disturbed over the people they with on earth.

